Los Angeles: Actress Drew Barrymore might have embraced motherhood more than a decade ago as she welcomed her two daughters but, her current go-to sleeping position is one she discovered as an expectant mom.

“I sleep with a body pillow like I’m still pregnant”, the actress and talk show host, 49, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress, who knows the importance of quality sleep, partnered with Rest in November as the bedding brand’s official “Sleep Wellness Advocate”.

“Being a mom, businesswoman, and someone whose mind is constantly racing, it can feel not just challenging but impossible”, she shared. “I used to toss and turn throughout the night or stay up staring at the ceiling, unable to fall asleep”.

Barrymore continued, “More recently, I’ve become a bit of a hot sleeper (thanks, hormones), which really affects how well I sleep and whether I can make it throughout the night without waking up. Or if I do, if I can fall back asleep at all”.

As per ‘People’, the mom of two, who shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex Will Kopelman, revealed that resting in a cool environment has been a “game-changer”.

“I've always preferred sleeping in a cooler room, but using cooling bedding has made my sleep environment absolutely perfect”, she said. “It sets me up to achieve deeper and more restful sleep”.

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ host said she’s “never slept better” since she began snoozing under the brand’s Evercool Cooling Comforter.

In fact, Olive and Frankie "started stealing my comforter and wouldn't stop fighting over it, so I had to get them their own sets”, she added.

After the girls go to sleep, Barrymore unwinds with a relaxing bedtime routine. “I always have a stack of reading on my nightstand, so if I have it in me, I may read a little before turning out the lights. If not, I say goodnight to all the cats and Douglas (her dog), close my eyes and am practically asleep by the time my head hits the pillow”, she explained.

Barrymore said it’s necessary to prioritise sleep as much as nutrition or exercise.

“We can’t be our best selves without a good night’s rest. Ask any cranky baby, or grownup! Quality sleep is essential. It impacts us mentally and physically, our well-being, and our overall health. It affects how we show up in the world”, she added. (IANS)