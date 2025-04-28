Los Angeles: Hollywood star Eva Longoria, who turned 50 in March, said she still has "many dreams to fulfil."

Longoria told HELLO! magazine: "I'm excited about this new decade. It's a time to look back, to be grateful for the beautiful life I've had and to dream about what's to come.

I am a very positive person with an optimistic mindset. I have many dreams to fulfill."

She added: "Everything is centred on gratitude: for the life I have and for the one I'm going to have. That is, in essence, the real secret."

Longoria has developed from an award-winning actress into a producer and director, making her feature debut behind the camera on the 2023 film “Flamin' Hot”.

She feels that determination has been keen to her progress in the industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm not good at taking 'no' for an answer. Things tend to work out for me because I put in the effort, I use my intelligence, I use all my ingenuity to make them happen."

Longoria, a successful businesswoman. feels her love of "creating" has helped her as an entrepreneur.

"I love the business world and building things. Whether it's putting together a TV series, a team to make a movie or a brand like my Casa del Sol tequila, I'm passionate about creating," said the actress.

Longoria stars in the new family comedy film 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip' and was grateful to star in a project that involved her Mexican-American background.

She said: "For me, never forgetting where I come from is fundamental. Being with my family, being from Texas, being Mexican-American... all these things define me. They're what have kept me grounded in this industry. If you don't know where you come from, it's hard to know where you're going." (IANS)