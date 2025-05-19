Bhubaneswar: In a concerted effort to expand the reach of Odia cinema, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Odia film actor and Digapahandi MLA Sidhanta Mohapatra. The gathering brought together prominent producers, directors, actors, writers, musicians, and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department at Sanskruti Bhavan, the meeting served as a platform for film personalities to share valuable insights and suggestions for the growth and betterment of Odia cinema.

Among the key topics discussed were the regular hosting of the Odisha State Film Awards and the importance of timely conferment. Attendees emphasised the need for transparent jury selection—preferably including individuals from the fields of art and cinema, especially young professionals. Proposals were also made to increase cash prizes, expand the current 33 award categories, and create a dedicated website featuring detailed information on nominated and award-winning films and artists.

The forum also explored the formulation of a new film policy, including government subsidies for film production, and strengthening the Odisha Film Development Corporation Ltd. Upgrading infrastructure at Kalinga Studio was highlighted as a priority.

Suggestions were made to enhance the foundational infrastructure for film production in the state, increase the number of cinema halls, make ticket pricing more affordable, and establish a state film archive. Participants also called for the creation of a separate platform to promote OTT and digital content.

There was a strong emphasis on producing films based on authentic Odia narratives and on empowering individuals working across the film ecosystem. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to implementing strategic measures to advance the Odia film industry, both as a means of cultural enrichment and public entertainment.

Notable attendees included actors Arindam Roy, Shritam Das, Sabyasachi Mishra, Harihar Mohapatra, actresses Archita Sahu, Pinky Pradhan, Anu Choudhury, musician Debasish Mahapatra, and Panchanan Nayak. Former Doordarshan director Deepti Mishra, Director of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, Special Secretary Deba Prasad Dash, Deputy Director Devjani Bhuyan, and Secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Chandrasekhar Hota were also present.