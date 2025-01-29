Mumbai: After taking over Bollywood and the South, Shruti Haasan is all set to make her mark in Hollywood. The stunner will soon be seen in the international film "The Eye". Now, adding to the excitement, the makers have revealed her first look from the film on her birthday on 28th January 2025.

Dropping the first look, the director of the film, Daphne Schmon penned on her official Instagram handle, "Happy birthday to the stunning, brave and fierce Shruti Haasan, who will always be “our Diana.” The creators of The Eye in London, Greece, America and India love you and celebrate you on this special day and always! @shrutzhaasan."

Shruti Haasan reacted in the comment section saying, "Thankyou my lovely daphers", along with three red heart emojis.

Shruti Haasan will essay the role of Diana in the film. The first-look poster features her posing in a blue high-neck sweater with a worried look on her face.

Billed as a psychological thriller, "The Eye" also stars Mark Rowley in the lead, along with Linda Marlowe, and Peru Kavalieri in key roles. The film talks about a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died to scatter his ashes. Once she learns the truth about the cause of his death, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

"The Eye" has already made waves at international film festivals, winning accolades at the Greek International Film Festival and the London Independent Film Festival.

In addition to "The Eye", Shruti Haasan is also waiting for the release of her next, "Coolie". Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project has been financed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

"Coolie" stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR in crucial roles.

(IANS)