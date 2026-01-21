Los Angeles: Gigi Hadid is looking back at her holiday season with her daughter Khai. The model, 30, shared new photos on Instagram of her 5-year-old daughter Khai recently as she gave a “holiday recap” about what the pair got up to together over the Christmas break.

In the first photo shared, Gigi was seen sitting with Khai by a window on a “Santa Train”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Claaassic G snail mail x holiday recap for ya”, Gigi began in the caption. The supermodel smiled at the camera while leaning her head on her Khai, whose back was turned as she peered out of the window.

As per ‘People’, Gigi was also snapped sitting with Khai as she opened her Christmas presents by the fireplace at home. A stocking could be seen hanging from the top of the fireplace.

Glimpses of Gigi’s festively decorated home were also revealed in photos. A quirky vegetable decoration was seen hanging in her kitchen, along with a personalized Christmas table setting for Khai with a cup of crayons by the side and a gingerbread house made of cardboard.

She wrote, “I love getting to put up and sit with my decorations again. I was proud of my lil vintage wrapping paper name settings this yr”.

Gigi also shared a sweet photo of Khai baking cookies with her aunt Bella Hadid at a kitchen island and a shot of her baking Christmas pie. “Christmas pie, & cookies w auntie”, She wrote of their culinary sessions.

In a video included in the post, Gigi was seen sitting on the floor of Khai’s playroom, building a toy kitchen as a “Christmas surprise” for her daughter. “Got some additions and organized some old favorites to give Khai’s playroom a Christmas-surprise update! She loved it”, she added.