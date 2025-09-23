Bhubaneswar: The health condition of renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, has shown signs of improvement, doctors said on Tuesday.

According to a health bulletin issued by AIIMS, Majumdar’s renal and liver functions are normal and his electrolyte levels have been corrected. “He is currently on physiotherapy and other supportive management. His vitals are stable at present,” the bulletin stated.

Doctors performed a percutaneous tracheostomy on September 9 due to prolonged mechanical ventilation. His earlier bloodstream infection and pneumonia have now resolved, and he is being gradually weaned off ventilator support.

However, his neurological condition remains comatose, with no change from earlier findings. A repeat MRI scan on September 18 showed no improvement compared to previous results.

Majumdar was admitted to the AIIMS emergency on September 4 in a comatose state and placed on ventilator support before being shifted to the ICU. He was diagnosed with osmotic demyelination syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine), bilateral pneumonia, bloodstream infection, chronic liver disease, dyselectrolytemia, and nutritional deficiency.

A celebrated figure in Odisha’s music industry, Majumdar has composed over 700 songs in Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. Some of his most popular works include ‘Love Story’, ‘Sister Sridevi’, ‘Golmaal Love’, ‘Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan’, and ‘Sriman Surdas’.