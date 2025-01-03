Mumbai: Actress Hema Malini has shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Jaya Lakshmi, on her birthday. In an emotional note, Hema expressed her love, admiration, and gratitude for the woman who has shaped her life in more ways than one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Sholay’ actress shared a priceless memory from their Kathak dance days with her mother and wrote in the caption, “It is that day of the year closest to my heart!”

Hema added, “My darling mother’s birthday, which I never fail to celebrate, thanking her for all that she’s done for me. Her amazing personality and the rapport she was able to create with all she met, both in the industry and beyond, is what shaped my career and made me what I am. Thank you, Amma. I love you. #mother #happybirthday.”

In reaction to Hema's heartfelt post, her daughter and actress Esha Deol shared a heart and folding hands emoji in the comments section.

Hema's mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, was a renowned producer and costume designer. Last year, the actress also penned a beautiful note to mark her mother’s birthday.

Hema wrote, “Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother's janam din—a day I celebrate every year since she left me. I introspect so much on this day, recalling how much she has contributed to my life and career, and how I owe her everything I am today. Thank you, Amma. My love always.”

On the professional front, Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film “Idhu Sathiyam” and later ventured into Hindi cinema with the 1968 film “Sapno Ka Saudagar.” Her most recent appearance was in the 2020 film “Shimla Mirchi,” alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

In addition to her acting career, she currently serves as a member of the Lok Sabha, representing Mathura for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

