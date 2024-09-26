Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, is celebrating the birth anniversary of the late actor Dev Anand.

On Thursday, Jackie Shroff took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video remembering the cinema legend. He wrote on the video, “With the blessings of Dev sahab, I walked into film duniya”.

For the unversed, Jackie Shroff made his acting debut in Dev Anand's 1982 film ‘Swami Dada’. In his first meeting with Dev Anand, he was offered the second lead role but after 15 days, Dev Anand changed his mind and gave the role to Mithun Chakraborty. Jackie was cast as one of the henchmen of Shakti Kapoor in an uncredited role.

Prior to this, Jackie used to work as a travel agent, and also worked in an advertising company. His stint in advertising led to modelling assignment, and before he knew it, he was cast in ‘Swami Dada’.

However, it was the Subhash Ghai directorial ‘Hero’ in which Jackie Shroff garnered critical and commercial acclaim, and went on to become a huge star in the 1980s. He starred in films like ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Karma’ and others.

Earlier, on Thursday, actress and politician Hema Malini also remembered the late actor as she took to her Instagram, and dropped several throwback pictures from the sets of the movies that the two worked together in.

She also penned a note in the caption, and spoke about the fond memories of hers with the late actor.

She wrote, “I have such lovely memories of Dev sahab who was in fact the hero of my 2nd big release with a top actor. I was raw, and in awe but he quickly put me at ease and behaved as if he was a good friend. This attitude continued till the end, always exuding energy that would stimulate everyone”.

(IANS)