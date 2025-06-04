A stirring new two-minute film titled Indie is turning heads and hearts across the nation as it confronts the harsh realities faced by India’s 30 million stray dogs. Released as part of a compassionate campaign to promote adoption, Indie encourages viewers to “Adopt an Indie” — a powerful message of empathy, action, and change.

Created entirely pro bono, Indie stars renowned actor Pooja Bhatt, who also lends her voice to the script. The emotionally resonant story was written by Vandana Kandalkar of VML, one of India’s leading creative agencies, and aims to shine a spotlight on the daily struggle of stray dogs—often overlooked, often mistreated.

Stray dogs across India battle disease, abuse, neglect, and starvation. They scavenge through garbage, suffer from preventable illnesses like rabies and parvovirus, and are frequently subjected to inhumane treatment—beatings, poisoning, and worse. With little to no access to medical care, shelter, or protection from the elements, their plight is both heartbreaking and urgent.

Indie not only highlights these grim realities but also offers hope: urging people to adopt these resilient, loving animals instead of buying pedigree dogs. The film frames adoption as both a moral responsibility and a simple act of kindness that can transform lives—human and canine alike.

“Indie is a voice for the voiceless,” says writer Vandana Kandalkar. “It’s a call to see the beauty and worth of the dogs we walk past every day. Adopting an indie isn't charity—it's love.”

The film also emphasizes the importance of Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs, mass vaccination drives, creating safe shelters, and enforcing animal welfare laws. But above all, it makes a deeply personal appeal: open your home, and change a life.

With Pooja Bhatt’s heartfelt narration and VML’s evocative storytelling, Indie is more than a film—it’s a movement.

Watch the full film below and discover why adopting an indie dog could be the most rewarding choice you ever make.