Author J.K. Rowling, who is known for the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has once again triggered a wave of controversy with her new social media post.

Netizens believe that her cryptic post is aimed at her former ‘Harry Potter’ stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 59-year-old author, who boasts 14.3 million followers, responded to a question asking which actor or actress instantly ruins a movie by cryptically writing, "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she ended her post with three laughing emojis, which many interpreted as a jab at the three actors who portrayed the iconic characters in her beloved franchise. The tension between Rowling and the actors has been building for years, particularly due to her outspoken views on trans rights.

In 2022, after the publication of the Cass report into gender treatment in the UK, which recommended halting puberty blockers for children, Rowling took to social media to express her strong opposition to the support for gender transitioning, especially among minors.

At the time, she publicly stated that she could not "forgive" Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watsonand other public figures who had "cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights”.

Her remarks came after Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson had been outspoken in their support for the trans community. Rowling, in contrast, has been a vocal critic of allowing children to transition, and she has repeatedly called for people who support this practice to apologize to "traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces”.

Rowling’s comments on trans rights have sparked significant backlash, with many accusing her of promoting harmful rhetoric. Following the release of the Cass report, she expressed that it was a "watershed" moment and that it "lays bare the tragedy" of allowing children to transition.

In a tweet, Rowling wrote, "Not safe, I'm afraid" when someone claimed Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson owed her "a very public apology... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them”.

She added, "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces”. (IANS)