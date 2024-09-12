Mumbai: Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' is one of the most anticipated projects of 2025. The film has already garnered a huge amount of buzz after unveiling Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress, and later on the grand arrival of Kajal Aggarwal.

Now, on Thursday, Kajal has shared a picture from the set of 'Sikandar'.

Kajal took to her Instagram Stories section, and posted a photo of her warm welcome. In the picture, Kajal was seen holding a special invite of her name attached to a pleasant bouquet of sunflowers.

In the caption, she wrote: "#Sikandar Day 1", followed by a smiley emoji.

'Sikandar' will mark the first grand collaboration between Salman, Rashmika and Kajal. The film is helmed by 'Ghajini' fame director AR Murugadoss, and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in cop-action thriller titled 'Satyabhama', helmed by debutant director Suman Chikkala. Apart from Kajal, the film also featured Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Ravi Varma and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. The music of the film was done by Major fame music director Sricharan Pakala and cinematography was executed by Vishnu Besi.

The film was bankrolled by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao under the banner of Aurum Arts which was released theatrically on June 7, 2024. The film received a praiseworthy response from movie lovers for its intriguing plot, top-notch cinematography along with Kajal’s portrayal as a ruthless cop.

The film is currently streaming on Prime Video in Telugu language with English subtitles added to it.

Apart from 'Sikandar', Kajal will also feature in Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 3', helmed by 'Robot' fame director Shankar Shanmugam. The film will be set on the backdrop of the late independence era showcasing the life and struggles of Veerasekaran Senapathy which is expected to hit the theatres in the year 2025.

