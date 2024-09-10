Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday honored the legendary Madhuri Dixit, as she stepped out in a purple saree that strikingly mirrored the iconic look of the latter from the classic 1994 film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

In a heartfelt tribute to the 'OG' diva, Kajol’s outfit paid homage to the memorable "Didi Tera Devar Deewana" song, celebrating both the timeless elegance and enduring influence of Madhuri's unparalleled charm.

An ardent social media user, Kajol took to Instagram where she has 17.3 million followers and shared a string of photos, in which we can see her donning a purple saree with golden motifs and border. In the pleats, we can see hues of wine and green colours.

For the makeup, Kajol opted for nude lips, and highlighted cheeks. She has kept her hair open, and accessorised the look with golden necklace.

The look was similar to that of Madhuri's in the song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'.

Kajol captioned the post as: "Hum Aapke Hai Kaun... Ode to the OG Madhuri Dixit #didteradevardeewana #saree".

In the 1990s, Bollywood's glamour and influence seeped into every corner of Indian society, and one film that epitomised this trend was 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starring Salman Khan in the lead, the film became a cultural phenomenon for its impact on fashion.

Among the many trends sparked by the film, one of the most memorable was the craze for purple sarees, inspired by the film's iconic wedding sequences. These sarees, often adorned with intricate embroidery and shimmering fabrics, became a symbol of elegance and celebration.

The purple sarees from the film were often paired with contrasting blouses and accessories. The trend quickly transcended the realm of cinema, making its way into the wardrobes of women across India.

Meanwhile, Kajol next has 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', 'Maa', and 'Maharagni- Queen of Queens'.

(IANS)