Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently appeared on Komal Nahta's podcast "Game Changers". During the conversation, the Dharma head shared a few interesting stories about the world of entertainment.



He further spoke about the magic of his films creating wonders overseas. Karan Johar was asked during the podcast, "Your films have become so big in overseas territories that sometimes even if they don't do well in India, they can still be profitable just based on overseas collections!"

To this, KJo replied, "Absolutely, this is a "chance pe dance" situation." He further continued, “These were my chances, and I danced on them. The love and respect I receive there... It's all because of one person, and that is Shah Rukh Khan. This silsila started with ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ then it reached ‘Dil To Pagal Hai,’ then ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ came, then ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ then ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ ‘Devdas’... these films are the pillars of overseas success.”

Additionally, Karan Johar also spoke about the fame and worldwide recognition that King Khan has received over the years. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker shared, “If you go overseas, it's not just limited to the UK, USA, Australia. If you go anywhere in Europe, France, Germany, Egypt... for them, the film means Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just a star; he is an emotion.”

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day this year, Karan Johar penned a note for all the single people out there.

KJo took to the stories section of his Instagram and dropped a note claiming why all the single people were victorious. The 'My Name Is Khan' maker shared, “Dear Single Person, Today is the day you feel victorious... you have zero baggage, no drama and multiple options what's not to celebrate ?? Happy Valentines day”.

(IANS)