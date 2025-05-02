Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to express her pride and gratitude at being part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit 2025. In a heartfelt post on social media, Bebo expressed how proud she felt to represent India on such a dynamic platform that highlights the country's growing influence in the global entertainment industry.

For the 'Udta Punjab' actress, participating alongside influential voices from cinema, technology, and business was not only an honor but also a chance to represent the evolving role of women in film and storytelling. Calling it the beginning of a ‘creative movement,’ Kareena emphasized that India is no longer just participating in global conversations around entertainment — it’s leading them. She lauded the summit for spotlighting India’s potential as an emerging superpower in the creative space and for setting the tone for the future of storytelling, content creation, and innovation.

On Friday, the 'Veere De Wedding' actress shared a couple of her photos and wrote, “So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future. #WAVESummit @mib_india wavesummitindia.”

In the images, Kareena is seen draped in a stunning blue saree, striking elegant poses for the camera. Her graceful look perfectly complemented the occasion, adding a touch of traditional charm to the high-profile summit. WAVES 2025, one of the most anticipated entertainment events of the year, officially began on May 1 in Mumbai.

Organized by the Government of India, this marks the first edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, aimed at celebrating and showcasing the country’s vibrant media and entertainment landscape.

Spanning four days—from May 1 to May 4—the summit brings together some of the biggest names in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

