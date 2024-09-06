Mumbai: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has revealed that she has five children, and their names are sure to melt everyone’s hearts.

In a promo shared by the makers of dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 4’, we get a glimpse of the many moods of Lolo aka Karisma.

Karisma, who is also a judge on the show, can be heard saying: “Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) mere liye meri pehli beti hai… I would say mere paanch bache hain.. Bebo, mere bache, Taimur and Jeh.”

(Bebo is my first daughter. I have five kids: Bebo, my two children, and Kareena’s boys, Taimur and Jeh).

In the behind-the-scenes video, we can hear Karisma saying: “As an artist, we have to keep growing. I think kabhi bhi esa koi bhi time nahi tha ki maine socha ki I am a good dancer. Hamesha wo bhook thi ki mai next acha kya karun? I hope mera ye dance hit ho jaye. It was always striving to do better.”

“Jo bhi mai hun, its honestly my mazdoori… ham bahut hard work karte the,” she concluded. (Whatever I am today, it’s honestly because of my hard work).

Alongside Karisma, the show also features Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as the judges on 'India’s Best Dancer 4', which airs on Sony.

Karisma is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Her younger sister, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma was married to industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The couple have a daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, the couple got officially divorced in 2016.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 16 with the romantic drama ‘Prem Qaidi’, alongside Harish Kumar.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Anari’, ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Fiza’, ‘Zubeidaa’ and many more.

Karisma last appeared in a mystery thriller film, ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

(IANS)