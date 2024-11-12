Mumbai: A man named Mohammad Faizan Khan, who gave out death threats to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The accused, a lawyer, was arrested from his residence in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, TV reports said.

Faizan Khan made a threat call to Bollywood’s 'Badshah' and also demanded Rs 50 lakh. He was arrested after he failed to appear before the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the accused claimed that his mobile phone was stolen and was subsequently used to make the threatening call last week. He also said that he filed a police case regarding 'stolen phone' on November 2.

According to reports, a case was registered against him by the Mmmbai police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name.

The superstar received the death threat last month; this was after the success of two movies - 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. After which, his security was tightened by Mumbai Police, giving him a Y+ security blanket. This ensures he is accompanied by six armed personnel around the clock; earlier he had two security personnel, also armed, accompanying him.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too has been receiving threats. Last week, a man, aged 32 was arrested in Karnataka for issuing death threat to the “Dabangg” star.

The threat call was apparently made from the gang members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who have demanded the actor to apologise at the temple over killing of a blackbuck.

The second threat message to Salman was received by Mumbai Traffic Control room. The gang also threatened to kill a songwriter who penned a track on Lawrence Bishnoi in one month's time.

The message said that the “songwriter’s condition will be so bad that he won't be able to write songs by his own name. If Salman Khan has the courage, then he should save him.”

