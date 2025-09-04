New Delhi: Renowned Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away in Milan at the age of 91.

The Armani Group, founded by the designer himself, announced his demise in an X post, stating that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

According to the statement, a funeral chamber will be open for the public from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro in Milan. The funeral, however, will be held privately.

Armani, who founded the Giorgio Armani Corporation in 1979, quickly rose to prominence with his clean, elegant designs. The brand expanded into multiple lines, including G.A. Le Collezioni, Giorgio Armani Underwear and Swimwear, and Giorgio Armani Accessories, cementing its place as a global fashion powerhouse.

In 2019, Armani ventured into fine jewelry, unveiling his debut collection during Haute Couture Week in Paris. His 2022 "Josephine" collection, inspired by Joséphine de Beauharnais, featured paisley motifs, chalcedony, and grey diamonds. His jewelry creations have since been showcased on international red carpets by celebrities such as Sophia Loren, Brie Larson, and Brooke Shields.

Giorgio Armani leaves behind a legacy as one of the most influential figures in the world of fashion.