Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently took to social media to share a collection of unseen, candid photos and videos.

On Saturday, the actress posted a video showing her enjoying time with friends, including shots of her laughing and posing for the camera. Sharing the post, the Raees star captioned it, “Leap of faith,” while adding the song “Raanjhan” from Kriti Sanon's mystery thriller “Do Patti.”

In the video, Mahira is also seen dancing joyfully with her friends.

Soon after Mahira shared the video, fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, “I love her; she’s literally the most beautiful person alive.” Another commented, “What a beautiful video. Biggest fan here.” A third said, “Full of life, energy, and positive vibes.”

Recently, Mahira Khan was honoured at the British House of Commons for her contributions to international cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador.

Posting a video from her visit to the British Parliament, the ‘Humsafar’ actress expressed, “This recognition and award were completely unexpected but a sweet end to my stay here in London. I spoke about how the one ‘adjective’ I feel uneasy with is being called a ‘self-made’ woman. I have been blessed with the family I have, the friends I grew up with, and those I’ve made along the way. My life, its ups and downs, and some very special colleagues and coworkers have played a vital role in my journey. Those who came before me paved the way. My fans, and the kindness of strangers—Alhumdulillah.”

On the professional front, Mahira rose to fame with her role as a troubled wife in the popular television drama “Humsafar”, opposite Fawad Khan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the crime thriller “Raees.”

Mahira’s next appearance will be in the upcoming movie “Love Guru” with Humayun Saeed. She is currently in London, filming for the project.

