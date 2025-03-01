Mumbai: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra praised veteran actress Rekha for her sustainable fashion sense.

He took to social media and shared some of Rekha's regal looks in Kanjeevaram sarees re-worn by her on several occasions.

Appreciating her fashion sensibilities, Manish Malhotra penned a long note on his IG that read, "Iconic and TheoneandOnly #REKHA Regal and Stunning in Traditional Pure Classic Black N Gold Kanjeevaram Saree .. worn years ago and worn again with Bordeaux vintage velvet blouse, inspired by the traditional Sadri, adorned with intricate gold Zardozi embroidery which was hand embroidered by us at our atelier which has been Re Worn along with a vintage velvet Zardosi hand embroidered border for the classic black n gold Kanjeevaram saree."

The designer added, "Style Icons like Rekhaji Restoring and Repeatedly wearing and Restyling these beautifully crafted pieces of heritage art and textile gives a new meaning to Style and to Sustainability."

Last month, Manish Malhotra visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his visit.

The celebrity designer can be seen posing in a black bandhgala. Manish Malhotra received an invitation on behalf of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in the Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar

Sharing an anecdote about him and his mother’s love language, Manish Malhotra penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “Whenever I tell my mother with whom I live , that I am travelling , she always asks me that when do I get back but this morning she did not and smiled at me me when I told her I am going to Delhi and I have been invited for the State Banquet to the Rashtrapati Bhawan New Delhi in Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar”.

He added, “Overwhelmed by the magnitude and beauty of our Rashtrapati Bhavan and a privilege to meet in person Hon’ble @presidentofindia and Hon’ble PrimeMinister @narendramodi Ji and His Highness Amir State of Qatar @tamim. A special memorable evening .. #gratitude”.

(IANS)