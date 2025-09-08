Los Angeles: Actress Mila Kunis revealed that she feared working with Hollywood star Daniel Craig could "go either way" after they teamed up for their upcoming movie “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The two teamed up for Rian Johnson's new movie “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” and Kunis shared she had high hopes for her onscreen partnership with the former James Bond star because his wife Rachel Weisz is "such a wonderful human".

"I was like: 'There's no way that (Craig) won't be a wonderful person to work with ... (But on day one I thought) 'This could go either which way. This is going to be a really lovely production, or we're going to be in our own (bubbles, and) it's going to be fine'," She told people.com.

"I would say within the first two hours, Daniel set the greatest tone for not only the cast, but also the crew," Kunis said.

The actress went on to share that Craig soon showed her the production was going to be "lovely".

She went on to say: "When you step onto the set every morning, it's just like a lovely: 'We've got this, we're going to have fun, we're going to do it, we're going to work hard, but we're going to respect one another'. And it was every single day the same. And he's (Craig) got a lot to do. I mean, he is in everything. And there's monologue after monologue.

"And this man was capable of staying sharp and being so professional, and knew exactly how to toe the line of having fun with people."

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” is directed by Rian Johnson. It is a standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the third installment overall in the Knives Out film series.

It stars Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. The ensemble cast also includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. (IANS)