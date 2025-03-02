Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur used social media to share some helpful tips to the netizens on how to stop hair fall and it might be a total game changer.



She posted a clip on her Insta stories where she can be seen flaunting her newly grown baby hair. Mrunal Thakur revealed that she suffered a massive hair fall after being down with dengue last year. She went on to reveal what all she did to battle the hair fall successfully.

The 'Sita Ramam' actress shared, "I had dengue last year and I had such crazy hair fall, and I was so hard on myself. But then, just took proper treatment, and got my vitamins sorted. This is all my baby hair growing. Don't be hard on yourself."

She added, "The shedding phase will happen but it will grow back. But you got to use less products, do massage, you need to have a ritual. Please take care of yourself."

Previously, Mrunal Thakur advised her InstaFam against wearing hair ‘clutches’ while driving as they can cause discomfort, along with being dangerous.

She took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a reel of a man demonstrating what happens if one wears a hair clutcher while driving and the car meets with an impact.

Mrunal Thakur captioned the post, “Girls please please please be careful especially when you are driving! Make sure you don't wear these clutches!”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the leading lady in the highly awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. She will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in her next. Directed by Vijay Kumar, "Son of Sardaar 2" also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role.

In addition to this, Mrunal Thakur's lineup includes "Dacoit", opposite Adivi Sesh, along with a romantic drama alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

