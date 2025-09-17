Bhubaneswar: The health condition of renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is showing slow but steady improvement.

Dr. Srikant Behera, ICU and ECMO specialist at AIIMS, said Majumdar’s pneumonia is improving and he is being gradually weaned off ventilator support. However, the 54-year-old composer’s neurological condition remains unchanged, and he continues to be in a comatose state. His renal and liver functions are reported to be normal, while his vitals are stable. A repeat MRI of the brain is scheduled for tomorrow.

Majumdar was admitted to the AIIMS emergency on September 4 in a comatose state and placed on ventilator support. He was later shifted to the ICU for further management. Doctors have diagnosed him with osmotic demyelination syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine), bilateral pneumonia, bloodstream infection, chronic liver disease, dyselectrolytemia, and nutritional deficiency.

A highly celebrated figure in Odisha’s music industry, Majumdar has composed over 700 songs across Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. His notable works include ‘Love Story’, ‘Sister Sridevi’, ‘Golmaal Love’, ‘Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan’, and ‘Sriman Surdas’.