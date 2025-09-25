Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar, who has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, has shown steady signs of improvement, doctors said.

Majumdar has been off ventilator support for over 48 hours and was shifted out of the ICU at 11 a.m. today to the medicine ward for further treatment. His renal and liver function tests are reported normal, electrolyte levels have been corrected, and he is currently on physiotherapy along with other supportive management. His vitals remain stable.

Doctors, however, noted his neurological condition is unchanged. He continues to remain comatose with GCS-E2, VT, M2-3. A repeat MRI of the brain conducted on September 18 revealed no improvement compared to earlier scans.

Majumdar underwent a percutaneous tracheostomy on September 9 due to prolonged mechanical ventilation. His earlier bloodstream infection and pneumonia have resolved.

He was admitted to the AIIMS emergency ward on September 4 in a comatose state and placed on ventilator support before being moved to the ICU. He was diagnosed with osmotic demyelination syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine), bilateral pneumonia, bloodstream infection, chronic liver disease, dyselectrolytemia, and nutritional deficiency.

A celebrated name in Odisha’s music industry, Majumdar has composed over 700 songs in Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. Some of his most popular works include ‘Love Story’, ‘Sister Sridevi’, ‘Golmaal Love’, ‘Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan’, and ‘Sriman Surdas’.