Mumbai: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally tied the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony.

Photos from the couple’s wedding festivities have surfaced online. Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals.

Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewelry such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

A host of stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and his family, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the Akkineni and Daggubati families, and NTR, among others, have reportedly attended the high-profile wedding.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds significant meaning for Naga Chaitanya’s family. Established in 1976 by his iconic grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long stood as a symbol of cinematic excellence and family legacy. Sobhita recently marked her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, and shared touching moments from the event on social media. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations began with a lively Haldi ceremony.

Earlier, a source revealed that the wedding would follow traditional and old-school customs. The insider added, “It’s going to be more than 8 hours of wedding rituals according to Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding. In order to honor the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding, they are going all out with an over 8-hour, hardcore, old-school wedding.”

For the unversed, the chemistry between Naga and Sobhita first sparked at a birthday party in Hyderabad, where the actress was promoting her film Major. It’s said that their conversation about cars marked the start of a friendship that eventually turned into romance.

Not long after, Naga Chaitanya invited Sobhita to tour his home, and the two were later spotted leaving together in the same car. On August 8, the couple officially announced their engagement.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, shared their engagement photos on social media with a heartfelt caption: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.” (IANS)