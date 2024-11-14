Mumbai: Superstar Nayanthara, who made her Hindi cinema debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer box-office juggernaut ‘Jawan’, has recollected how she and her husband, Vignesh Shivan fell in love.

The actress made the revelation in her streaming documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. On Thursday, the makers shared a clip from the documentary which shows the couple walking down the memory lane as they spoke about falling for each other.

Nayanthara said in the video “One day, all of a sudden, we were just doing one scene on the roads of Pondicherry. Since the roads and all were cleared and all that, I was just sitting on the road waiting for my shot. And Vicky was doing a shot with, I think, Vijay Sethupathi sir. And, you know, he was just doing his shot and all that”.

She further mentioned, “I don't know, for some strange reason, all of a sudden, I looked at him, and I looked at him differently. The first thing that I thought was, he's a cute guy. So, I found him cute, and then, the way he was explaining things, and the way he was just functioning as a director, that's when I noticed him”.

Vignesh on his part said, “After the shoot was over, she said, ‘You know what to say, I miss being on set’. I told her, ‘Yes, I also miss being on set’. I won’t lie, any guy will check out a good looking girl, and compliment her in his mind. But, I never saw Nayan ma’am in that way”.

The actress added, “This is the first time I'm actually taking a step forward. And we kind of understood that we can talk, you know, in a different way”.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the nuptial knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. Their wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and several others from the film industry.

