Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film LAHARI is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), starting December 4.

The film, written and directed by national award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya and produced by Jhilik Motion Pictures, will be showcased in the Indian Languages Competition section, marking it as the only Odia film in competition at this year’s festival. The film is scheduled for three screenings on December 8, 9, and 10. Previously, at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, Amartya Bhattacharyya’s Adieu Godard had won the Best Film award.

Lahari is a poignant and visually captivating tale of friendship, fatherhood, and coming-of-age, set against the serene backdrop of Odisha’s eco-tourism. The film offers a rich and immersive journey through various picturesque locations in the state, celebrating Odisha’s culture, natural beauty, and entrepreneurial spirit. The story follows the lives of the central characters as they navigate the complexities of relationships, personal growth, and the challenges of life in a rapidly changing world. Bhattacharyya’s unique vision brings out the emotional depth of the characters while weaving in the cultural richness of Odisha, making the film not only a compelling narrative but also a cinematic celebration of the region.

The film has an ensemble cast, including Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Choudhury Bikash Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Smruti Mahala (child artist), Susant Misra, Swastik Choudhury, and Zeinab Doer, alongside a range of prominent names from the Odia film industry. Special cameos are played by Jhilik Bhattacharjee, Babusaan, Hara Rath, Debasish Patra, and Prasanjeet Mohapatra, among others.

Sharing his thoughts, Amartya Bhattacharyya, also the writer, cinematographer and editor of the film, said: " I am excited and happy about the premiere at such a prestigious festival like KIFF. This is my first collaboration with Jhilik and I do feel that every film industry needs to have strong female producers and those who are inclined towards alternate thoughts and ideas. The making of Lahari has been very memorable and I am thankful to Jhilik, and all my cast and crew for the tremendous hard work and dedication. I hope Lahari will win hearts in Odisha and beyond."

Producer and actor Jhilik Bhattacharjee, said: "I’m feeling overwhelmed to be a part of 30th KIFF with the film Lahari directed by Amartya Bhattacharyya & produced under Jhilik Motion Pictures. It is an absolute honour to showcase our film in such a prestigious event. Can’t wait to check the response of the first premiere show of our film."

Acclaimed actor, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, expressed his happiness saying: "I am really happy to have worked with Amartya and his team once again. It was a lovely experience. I feel honored that this film will have its World Premiere at such a prestigious film festival and am hopeful that it will be loved by all the cine lovers here."