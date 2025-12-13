Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film ‘Nabakalebara’ is scripting history on the global stage, earning widespread acclaim and emotional responses from audiences across six countries and four continents.

Screened in the USA, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, Germany and multiple locations in India, the film has so far reached viewers in nearly 13 cities, marking a significant milestone for the Odia film industry.

In the United States alone, the film has been showcased in eight cities, including Minneapolis, New Jersey, Houston, Fremont and North Carolina. The global journey of Nabakalebara began in Minneapolis, a moment now being hailed as a historic chapter for Odia cinema’s international outreach.

The makers have announced that over the next two months, the film is set to be screened in 10 to 12 more countries, further expanding its global footprint. Adding to its momentum, a Hindi version of the film is scheduled for release in February, making the spiritual and cultural narrative accessible to a wider audience.

With its international releases, Nabakalebara has emerged as the first Odia film to be screened in multiple countries, setting a new benchmark for the regional film industry.

Makers reiterated their commitment to taking Odia culture and cinema to global audiences

Audiences across continents have responded with deep appreciation, many describing the film as emotionally stirring and spiritually powerful. The depiction of the sacred Nabakalebara ritual of Lord Jagannath moved several viewers to tears. Special praise has been showered on the guidance of Guruji Dr. Chandrabhanu Satapathy, director Bini Samal, and the entire cast and production team for presenting a culturally rich and spiritually resonant cinematic experience.

The global Odia community also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sanjay Dalai and Akshaya Mahanti for their tireless efforts in promoting Jagannath culture and traditions worldwide, reinforcing cultural roots among the Odia diaspora.

A press conference was held on this occasion, attended by producer-director Bini Samal, actor Jyoti Nayak, Sanjay Dalai from North America, Sanjit Nayak from South Africa, Chitta Debata from Bhubaneswar, and the film’s PR head Pranaya Jethi, among others. Speakers reiterated their commitment to taking Odia culture and cinema to global audiences.

The production house extended sincere thanks to the people of Odisha and Odias living abroad for their unwavering love, encouragement and support for Odia cinema, crediting them for the film’s growing international success.

With its powerful storytelling and cultural depth, Nabakalebara continues to resonate far beyond borders, reaffirming the global appeal of Odia cinema.