Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP-husband Raghav Chadha are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram, where in a collaborative post they made the announcement.

They shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message “1 + 1 = 3” along with two small golden footprints beneath it. They also shared a video of them strolling through a park holding hands.

They captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Raghav and Parineeti started dating in 2023, however the couple did not publicly speak about the relationship.

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. She married Chadha in September 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages.

Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations darling.”

Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi simply said “Congratulations.”

The actress had earlier shared a picture on Independence day, where she and her husband spent the afternoon at home and enjoyed a hearty meal.

"An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. Happy Independence Day! @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next grace the screen with a yet untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in important roles, along with others.

The shoot for the project has already been wrapped up.

Recently, the couple were seen on the "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

During the episode, which aired on Netflix on August 2, Archana Puran Singh complimented Raghav on his looks, wondering if he’s ever thought about entering Bollywood.

Raghav played a perfect Uno Reverse saying: “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! Bohot politics hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!"

