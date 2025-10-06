Mumbai: Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who works in Bhojpuri cinema, is facing intense backlash on social media after his wife Jyoti Singh levelled serious allegations of adultery and harassment against him.

Recently, Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram, and cried a lot. When she arrived at Pawan Singh's residence in Lucknow, the police were already there to take her to the police station. The police said that Pawan Singh had filed a complaint, so Jyoti should come to the police station. However, Jyoti Singh didn't go to the police station and instead went live on Instagram.

She said during the Instagram Live, “This Pawan Singh will serve the society who is calling the police to get his wife out. When there was an election, he called me and used my name. He then went to the hotel with another girl. Everyone used to ask why I came to my house, not why Pawan ji went to the hotel with a girl in front of us. Being the wife, I couldn't bear to see my husband be with another girl, so I left. You will know when you will be with your sister and daughter”.

She received a lot of support in the comments section of her post. One social media user wrote, “Pawan, you should be ashamed of how you are treating your wife, this is very wrong brother”. Another user wrote, “I thought everything will be fine today and both will be together but I am very sad to see such a scene”.

A third user wrote, “We never thought Pawan Singh would fall so much. Very wrong with Jyoti Singh”.

Pawan Singh’s recent Instagram post also had netizens calling him out for his behaviour. One user wrote, “Pawan, you are doing this to your girl, we are ashamed that we are your fans”.

(IANS)