Los Angeles: Actor Pierce Brosnan has said that he is eager to find out who the next James Bond will be. The 72-year-old actor played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002.

He shares the public's sense of anticipation regarding the identity of Daniel Craig's successor as the iconic spy, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor told The Times newspaper, "I'm as excited as the next man or woman to find out who's going to play that role again. It's always exciting. I loved Sean (Connery), I loved Roger (Moore), Daniel is amazing, and Tim Dalton was amazing, too”.

However, the MobLand star revealed that he hasn't watched his Bond movies back with his sons Christopher, 53, Sean, 42, Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.

He said, "I don't look at the movies. I've never seen the Bond movies with my boys. I don't know why. They're just tucked away”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor also gave a question about how 007 would spend Christmas short shrift.

He said, "I don't really want to answer the question, and I'm not going to answer the question. "Because I couldn't give a f***! Why would I waste my time thinking about where James Bond would be at Christmas?"

Although he did give an insight into his own plans for the festive period. He said, "I know where Pierce Brosnan's going to be spending Christmas. At home with my wife, in my little island retreat in Hawaii”.

Pierce has previously expressed a desire to return to the James Bond franchise and suggested last month that it will be "exciting to see what happens".

The actor told ‘GQ, magazine, "Of course, people ask about Bond, 'Would you?' and whatever, but that’s another man’s job. But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining... so it’s going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all”.

Brosnan also revealed that he won't retire from acting as he wishes to "be an artist 'til the last breath".

Talking about his work in MobLand and ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ in recent times, he said, "It’s just been a delight for two years of working back to back. In this time and place in age, it allows me to play characters”.