Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam, whose song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ became a viral hit recently, has issued clarification on the recent alleged stone pelting incident which happened during his performance at the Delhi Technological University. The singer took to his Instagram recently, and shared an update as he denied the occurrence of any stone petting though a few things were hurled at the singer during his performance. These things include a smoking device, and a headgear that goes by the name, “Pookie band”.

The singer shared a picture of himself wearing the pookie band, and also penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest and that's when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again”. “The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie”, he added. Earlier, the media has reported that the concert, which was part of a university festival attended by over a lakh people, turned unsettling when members of the audience engaged in stone pelting. Prior to this, Sonu pointed his guns at the organisers of the recently concluded IIFA awards ceremony.

The singer took to his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the nominees in the Best Playback Singer category. The picture shows no mention of the senior singer for his superhit song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ from the film. The song, which went viral on Instagram, is based on the “raudra ras” and showcases the feelings of the ghost in the movie after he was wronged by his own family. Sonu Nigam used the lines from the same song, “Bhola bhaala tha, seedha sada tha, main toh naadan tha” hinting at his innocence to think that only the merit of an artist gets the recognition and honour.

(IANS)