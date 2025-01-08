Mumbai: Indian journalist turned director Pritish Nandy passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The actor took to his X, and shared a note in memory of the late director. He shared two monochromatic images of the late director from decades apart. Anupam wrote, “Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist. He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai”.

He further mentioned, “We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of a magazine and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken”.

Pritish Nandy, who was born in Bhagalpur in the state of Bihar to a Bengali family, identified as an agnostic.

He was a multi-faceted personality as he was also a painter, a poet, and a producer. He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra. He was elected as part of the then-united Shiv Sena.

He authored forty books of poetry in English and has translated poems by other writers from Bengali, Urdu and Punjabi into English as well as a new version of the Isha Upanishad. Apart from these, he authored books of stories and non-fiction as well as three books of translations of classical love poetry from Sanskrit.

He has held six exhibitions of his paintings and calligraphy. (IANS)