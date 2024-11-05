Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has delighted her fans by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, taken during their recent October outing. The actress took to her Instagram account to post a series of heartwarming images that capture the precious moments spent with her little one.

In the photos, little Malti is seen enjoying time with her parents, Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actress also included glimpses from her Diwali celebrations, showcasing candid shots where she beams with joy alongside her friends. In the first image, the desi girl is sitting and posing for the camera.

The next photo captures Priyanka taking a selfie with little Malti sitting on the floor and Nick seated on the sofa. In another picture, the adorable munchkin is seen playing with a doll. Sharing these heartwarming clicks, the 'Baywatch' actress captioned them with “October roll.” Priyanka had previously offered fans a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations, posting photos featuring herself, Nick, and their little girl, Malti.

Before that, she shared snapshots from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick in London, embracing her cinematic flair. She posted several photos of herself breaking her fast, dressed in a maroon tracksuit complemented by a red dupatta.

In the images, Nick is seen holding a glass as Priyanka enjoys her first sip of water. On the work front, the actress will next appear in the upcoming second season of ‘Citadel,’ where she reprises her role as special agent Nadia Sinh alongside co-star Richard Madden, who portrays Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy.

The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly. Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline, including 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film "Jee Le Zaraa." (IANS)