Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie's 4th birthday on January 15.

PeeCee took to her official Insta handle and treated the netizens with a January photo dump, which included several adorable moments of Priyanka with her daughter and husband Nick Jonas.

The 'Barfi' actress shared a couple of snaps and videos from her daughter's Mermaid-Themed birthday celebration with mermaid tail balloons, seashells, starfish, and net detailing.

From kids having a blast to Malti adorably feeding a rabbit, to the little one just relaxing on the boat, to her running through the corridors without a care in the world, to making bathtime a little more fun, the post had some fun moments of the little munchkin during the first month of 2026.

One of the photos from the album also had PeeCee smiling from ear to ear as Malti wrote her name in a drawing book.

"Random January.. you’ve been good so far", Priyanka wrote the caption.

Previously, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from Malti’s birthday bash, along with the words, “She’s 4.”

Nick also uploaded a stunning picture of Malti, but decided to cover her face with a birthday cake emoji.

“I can’t believe it. Our little angel is four,” the singer and actor penned.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also made quite a splash during her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes with hubby Nick Jonas.

Her recent social media post included some glimpses of the Global couple from the special evening as well.

Priyanka had presented the award for 'Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama' during the Golden Globes. She was accompanied by Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Welcoming the two ladies on stage, host Nikki Glaser made a witty comment saying, “One was in The White Lotus and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

Priyanka and Lisa announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in the show "The Pitt".