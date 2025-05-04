Mumbai: During the third day of the WAVES 2025 Summit, a high-powered panel of industry visionaries and changemakers took part in a landmark session titled “Taking Indian Music to New Heights” and discussed the global rise of Indian music and the opportunities ahead.

This compelling session brought together some of the most respected names from both Indian and international music industries, who shared insights on artist development, music publishing, digital growth, international collaborations, and industry innovation.

Himesh Reshammiya, the renowned Bollywood music composer and singer, described WAVES 2025 as a powerful platform for collaborators and content creators. He emphasised the importance of preparation for newcomers, advising them to always keep their music portfolio ready and polished. Reflecting on his own journey, he acknowledged that while there were limited opportunities in the past, today’s aspiring artists can leverage independent platforms and social media to showcase their talent. However, he stressed that the most critical factor remains the quality of the music - it must be appealing and melodious to truly connect with audiences and make a mark in the industry.

Kwee Tiang, Vice President at Universal Music, shared insightful perspectives on the evolving dynamics of the Asian and global music markets. He reaffirmed Universal Music’s commitment to nurturing Indian talent and building global pathways for their success, while underlining the need for a more sustainable and value-driven music consumption culture in India.

A leader in music technology and copyright protection, Dr. Richard Gooch, Chief Technology Officer, IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), emphasised the role of data-driven strategies and global standards in safeguarding and promoting Indian music on international platforms.

Representing one of the world’s largest music publishing entities, Dinraj Shetty, Executive, Sony Music Publishing shared insights on music rights management and how Indian songwriters and composers can better monetise their work in the streaming age.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama, emphasised the symbiotic relationship between artists and music labels, stressing both deserve respect for the industry to grow. He noted artists must be valued for their creativity, while labels should be acknowledged for their financial investments in music. Mehra also highlighted the need for a robust subscription-based market, smoother government policies, and stricter action against piracy, which has significantly harmed the music industry.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India, shared his vision for the future of the Indian music industry, highlighting the contrast between the country’s rapidly growing GDP and the relatively stagnant growth of its music sector.

He pointed out despite the economic expansion, the music industry hasn’t kept pace, primarily due to challenges in monetisation and consumer behavior. However, Mehta expressed optimism, stating Indian consumers are willing to pay but only when the content is truly compelling and high-quality. He emphasised the importance of discovering fresh talent, promoting genre diversity, and building strong connections between Indian and global music scenes to unlock the industry’s full potential.

A key voice in the policy and regulatory space, Fernandes provided a macroeconomic overview of India’s music industry and advocated for stronger frameworks, rights protection and digital innovation.

The session was skillfully moderated by Scott De Mercado, a respected music entrepreneur and global consultant, with insightful questions that drew out the distinctive viewpoints and forward-looking ideas of each speaker. Emphasising the central role of creators, he remarked artists are the true heroes of the industry, and the ecosystem must be built to support and empower them.