Chennai: The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza, ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.



Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to X to make the announcement.

It wrote, “Sound-ah yethu!Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.”

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.

It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer last month, had on completion of shooting, said that he would cherish the amazing experience of making this film forever.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

(IANS)