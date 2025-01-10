Mumbai: Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Aside from his acting prowess, he also stays on top of his social media game. Recently, the 'Highway' actor treated the netizens with a set of smoldering pictures on Instagram.

Randeep Hooda can be seen posing wearing nothing but his denim while he shaves his face. This latest IG post included the caption, "Getting ready for the weekend". Reacting to the photos, Insta users shared comments such as "You are always ready & dapper Dan", "Why did you marry? Disappointed", "Best for the superman role. Replace Henry", and "Wanna see u do a gangster film", among others.

On another front, Randeep Hooda garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal in the biopic "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar". The project derived from the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, has been officially included in the list of contenders for the Oscars 2025. The drama will be locking horns with other Indian masterpieces such as "Kanguva", "The Goat Life", "Santosh", "All We Imagine as Light", "Girls Will Be Girls", and "Putul".

Jay Patel, who was seen as Shyamji Krishna Varma in "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" also talked about the film's recent global recognition. He said, "It’s an incredible feeling and a true representation of the hard work, dedication, and performances of the entire team. When your work is appreciated globally, it brings a happiness that surpasses even box office success. Representing India on such a prestigious platform is a proud and humbling experience."

Praising Randeep Hooda for his efforts, Jay Patel was quoted saying, "99% of the credit goes to Randeep. As the writer, debut director, and actor, his vision brought this masterpiece to life. The way he appreciated my portrayal of Shyamji Krishna Varma when we watched the film together left me mesmerized."

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, and has been winning hearts ever since. (IANS)