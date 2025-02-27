Mumbai: The highly anticipated teaser for “Sikandar,” starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally out.

In the intriguing teaser, Rashmika highlights Khan's immense popularity, which even extends to his enemies. The promo opens with Salman delivering a power-packed dialogue: “Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, Dada ne Sanjay aur Pragya ne Rajasahab.” Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, “Sikandar aa raha hai, this Eid! Here’s presenting the film teaser of Sikandar! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

The 1-minute, 21-second teaser begins with a powerful introduction to Salman Khan's character. It then transitions into high-energy action sequences, showcasing Khan in his signature larger-than-life style. With his trademark swagger, he takes on multiple enemies, effortlessly delivering a flurry of punches and kicks.

Packed with sharp one-liners like “Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun,” the teaser also introduces Rashmika Mandanna as Salman’s love interest.

Last year, the makers released the first teaser of “Sikandar.” In the 1-minute 41-second clip, Khan’s character enters a room filled with weapons. Realizing he has walked into a trap, he calmly says, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I’ve heard a lot of people are after me. Just wait for me to turn around).”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, “Sikandar” also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, and Prateik Patil Babbar in pivotal roles. While details about the plot remain under wraps, it is expected that Salman Khan will be seen sporting a fresh and striking look for the project. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The action thriller is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

“Sikandar” marks Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration with Salman Khan.

