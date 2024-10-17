Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most adored actresses in Indian cinema, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her urban winter wardrobe, and the Internet can’t stop gushing over her.

Known for her effortless charm and style, the ‘Pushpa’ actress shared a series of pictures on her social media, where she can be seen donning chic, urban winter outfits. The photos show Rashmika in a range of outfits that capture the essence of “Urban Winters".

In one of the shots, the ‘Animal’ actress is seen in an oversized black puff jacket with chic top and skirt paired with black leggings. The look, accented with minimal jewellery and black heels, exuded grace and sophistication. Mandanna’s makeup game looked on point. She amped her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and nude lipstick. She wore her hair in high bun. Reacting to the pictures, one fan commented, “her eyes looks so pretty".

Another said, “wow”. Meanwhile, the actress recently made headlines after she was appointed as the National Ambassador for promoting byber safety. On October 15, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Rashmika to raise awareness about the dangers of cybercrime. Announcing the same via a video on her Instagram, Mandanna said, “Sometime back, my deepfake video was shared on social media, which was and is a cybercrime.

After this incident, I decided to take a stand against cybercrime and spread awareness.” On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan. She will also be reprising her role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun. Helmed by Sukumar, the film will be released on August 15, 2025. Rashmika also has ‘Chaava’ with Vicky Kaushal, ‘Kubera’ with Dhanush and ‘Animal Park' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

(IANS)