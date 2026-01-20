Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Rihanna knows how to maintain her composure. The singer was exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, when her security guard walked ahead of her, leaving the doors behind him to close in her face.

The Grammy-winning artiste, 37, took the snafu in stride, pausing for a moment before quipping, “Such a gentleman you are” in a video that’s since gone viral on social media, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She then giggled to herself as she got into a waiting car. The video was shot the same day that Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky released his fourth album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’. The next day, he performed as the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’, and the couple was seen at the show’s after-party.

As per ‘People’, Rocky, with whom Rihanna shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, born in September, opened up about his relationship with the ‘Love on the Brain’ singer to the New York Times Popcast, revealing that his mother Renee was the one who encouraged him to pursue Rihanna.

“My mother used to say s*** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’, I ain’t gon’ say no names, ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that’. Mothers know best… I’m thankful that (Rihanna) was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either”, he said.

He also described the pop star as a “very special woman”. Rihanna recently hinted that she’s already thinking about expanding her family to four children.