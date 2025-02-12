Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan has filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor Ankita Lokhande.

The legal action comes after an alleged incident that has sparked a public dispute between the two. Rozlyn also shared the court documents related to the case, providing a glimpse into the legal proceedings. The documents outline her claims and the reasons for the defamation suit.

Khan’s legal action comes in response to Ankita's recent remarks, where she called her allegations "cheap" and urged Hina Khan to stay strong. In an Instagram post, Rozlyn had also clapped back at the Pavitra Rishta actress after the latter criticized her for accusing Hina Khan of using cancer for publicity.

Rozlyn had written, “A woman who could use the death of his ex for a big boss is preaching to me about cheapness!! Not a big surprise... aa gai sasti publicity lene!!”

Khan added, “Guys, I posted a video a few days ago mentioning how these TV actresses are using their fan pages to reshare my videos, harassing and trolling me, and @lokhandeankita has come forward publicly, assaulting my character. Hina’s cancer is cancer... my cancer just for time pass?? I was exposing one woman, and another one came in for free, but let's ignore her... simply ignore. Now, she’s going to give me lectures on cancer when she herself needs advice to sustain her own marriage.”

In a recent development, Khan has also lashed out at Rakhi Sawant for involving herself in the ongoing controversy between her and Hina Khan related to the cancer claims. Rozlyn accused Rakhi of adding fuel to the fire and interfering in personal matters that do not concern her.

Speaking about the same, Rozlyn shared in a statement, “Rakhi Sawant is the most opportunistic woman that one can ever come across. The entire country knows so much about her that I don't even need to say any more. I already exposed details of a supreme court order that directs her arrest immediately after she comes to India. This is the reason she has fled away from the country. She never returned my Abhaya, which she had taken from me, nor did she pay for it. So many salon bills are pending from her end. This in itself speaks volumes of her dishonesty involving money and people. I find it a waste of time to even comment and justify any of her statements. Whatever I have to say, I have already exposed that on social media. She doesn't deserve any more of my time or attention.”

(IANS)