Bhubaneswar: Actor Sabyasachi Mishra of ‘Mun Eka Tumara’ fame and actress Archita Sahu have welcomed their first child — a baby boy.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Sabyasachi posted a photo showing the newborn’s tiny hand along with a hospital tag mentioning the date of birth as January 21, 2026, and identifying the baby as a boy. The tag also read “Baby of SabyArchita”.

The couple has named their son ‘Kalia’.

In the post, Sabyasachi wrote: “Kalia asila… KALIA has arrived…. With the Almighty’s grace and all your best wishes, the universe has gifted us a tiny member. With immense joy, we are thrilled to announce — it’s a baby boy. Bless our ‘Kuni Pua’ and keep us in your prayers. Jay Jagannath.”

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu tied the knot on March 1, 2021, in a surprise destination wedding held at a palace hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and friends.

Apart from their work in films, the couple is actively involved in social causes. Archita Sahu serves as the State Ambassador for UNICEF and the Odisha government’s Eradication of Child Labour programme, and is also the Ambassador of the Junior Red Cross.

Sabyasachi Mishra had notably extended support to migrant workers and needy families during the Covid-19 pandemic.