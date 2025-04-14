Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat via a message sent to the official WhatsApp number of the Worli Transport Department, an official said on Monday. The threat comes exactly a year after two unidentified men on a motorbike fired four gunshots at his Bandra residence. Worli police registered a case over the fresh threat to the actor and upgraded the security arrangement outside his house in the multi-storey Galaxy Apartments, the official said. According to the threat message, an attempt would be made to kill the actor by storming his house in Galaxy Apartments or targeting his car with explosives.

This is the latest in a series of threats and attacks aimed at the Bollywood star, especially after he was convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case. On April 14 last year, two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots at his home. Soon after that, Salman restricted his routine of greeting fans from his apartment’s balcony and ultimately got a bulletproof glass installed to guard against a repeat of the firing incident. In 2004, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for firing four shots at Salman’s home.

A Facebook message purportedly posted by Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack. Bishnoi has a long-standing feud with the actor rooted in the Blackbuck shooting case, as the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred. The jailed gangster had also claimed that his gangmen were responsible for Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique's murder last year and blamed the slain leader’s proximity to Salman as the reason for the crime.

The threats have forced Salman to restrict his public appearances; however, on the occasion of Eid last month, he greeted fans from his balcony covered with bullet-proof glass to ward off any sniper threats. The superstar took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he could be seen waving to his fans from the balcony of his residence.

(IANS)