Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose recent movie ‘Sikandar’ is getting a lot of positive response in the theatres, gave a reason to rejoice to his fans on Monday. Despite the security concerns, the superstar maintained his tradition of greeting fans on Eid.

This time, however, the superstar greeted fans from his balcony covered with a bullet-proof glass to ward off any snipper threats.

The superstar took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a video in which he can be seen waving to his fans from the balcony of his residence, the Galaxy apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Salman was dressed in a white Pathani suit, and interacted with a sea of fans outside his house through the bullet-proof glass.

He wrote in the caption, “Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak”.

Earlier, in January, the actor’s residence got new bullet-proof glass installed in the balcony from where the superstar often greets his fans. In addition, CCTV cameras and a modern security system were also installed to keep a check on the surroundings.

As per media reports, the actor resides in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents live on the first floor

Last year, in April, two men on a bike fired four shots at Salman Khan's residence and fled. The actor believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible, with the aim of killing him and his family. Even his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed, was threatened by alleged members of Bishnoi's gang as the latter continues to serve his time in jail.

Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

He was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists.

