Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled on Saturday. It sets the tone for a quintessential Salman Khan film as the Bollywood superstar packs a punch.

The teaser begins with Salman walking into a hall decorated with guns and artifacts. The superstar’s back faces the camera with the hall dimly lit. The knights in armour are soon revealed to be assassins.

Salman goes on to say, “Suna hai bahut saare log mere peecche pade hain. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”.

The assassins deploy their weapons and attack Salman but he tackles all of them, setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown. Salman brims with charisma, power, and his trademark swag in the teaser.

The film marks his return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, also has ‘Chhaava’ in the pipeline opposite Vicky Kaushal. In ‘Chhaava’, the actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

(IANS)