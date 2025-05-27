Mumbai: After superstars Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, it was actor Aditya Roy Kapoor's turn to face a security scare when a female fan from Dubai trespassed into his house in Rizvi Complex in Bandra West. The woman was detained, and an FIR was filed, said a Mumbai Police official on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old woman, Gazala Zakaria Siddiqui from Liwan area in Dubai, entered Aditya Roy Kapoor’s house on Monday evening by bluffing the house help, said Khar police.

Adhikrao Pol, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bandra Division), said she gave evasive answers when asked about the purpose of her visit.

According to the FIR registered against her, she managed to mislead house help Sangeeta Pawer into believing that she was a genuine person aiming to deliver gifts to the actor.

When the staff asked her if she had an appointment with the actor, Gazala replied that she had been called at 6 p.m., police said.

Later, when Aditya Roy Kapoor returned home, Gazala tried to reach out to him but he could not recognise her and left the house after alerting his managers. His managers informed the Khar Police.

The episode at 39-year-old Aditya Roy Kapoor’s residence comes close on the heels of an earlier security breach involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan when a woman attempted to trespass into his highly-guarded Bandra residence – Galaxay Apartments – on May 21.

Isha Chabria, 36, was later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police investigation revealed that she had lied that she had visited Salman’s house on his invitation.

The woman from Khar claimed that Salman and she had met at a party six months ago and he had personally invited her to visit his home.

The incident caused a security alarm in Bollywood as Chabria’s trespass came a day after another Salman fan, Jitendra Singh, tried to enter the apartments to meet the star.

Salman continues to remain in a high security ring following an alleged death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over his alleged involvement in the 1998 black buck poaching case.

Security breaches like these are being taken very seriously by the police due to the knife attack on star Saif Ali Khan at his home in the dead of night by an intruder.

(IANS)