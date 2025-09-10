Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez shows no intention of slowing down in the coming years as she said that she wants to keep getting better in every area of her life.

Gomez, who has been open about her mental health struggles, said: "I want to keep evolving and getting better in every area of my life. And I want to experience everything, so it's important for me to keep myself in check.”

“I'm so stoked that when an emotion pops up, I'm able to acknowledge it and be a part of it, then let it go," she told Allure.

The “Wolf” hitmaker enjoyed enormous success with her make-up label. However, Gomez is always open to new ideas and business ventures, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I am going to be in this moment. And who knows, in a couple years I could be done, and that's fine. I just need to make sure that while I'm here, I do the best I can."

Gomez previously said she feels "so proud" of what she's managed to create with her brand.

The actress founded the cosmetics company in 2020, with the ambition of promoting inclusivity and addressing mental health initiatives and education, and Gomez is thrilled with what she's managed to achieve in such a short space of time.

"This is probably the most important thing I do with my time."

She also feels proud that she's been able to help other people to "feel less alone".

"We've built a community with Rare and I'm so proud of that. We hopefully have helped people feel less alone and that's all our goal has ever been."

The singer had been open about her own mental health struggles in recent years, and she shared some words of advice for people who are going through difficult times.

The actress, who is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco, said: "Try not to isolate. I think it's important to have moments alone. But when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up." (IANS)