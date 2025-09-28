Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now officially married. The long-time couple have also shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram.

Selena shared the pictures to commemorate the day, sharing polaroids and film footage from the wedding, reports ‘Variety’.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first met when the former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star was around 17 years old. Selena’s mother set up a meeting between the two to help her daughter with her then-budding music career.

As per ‘Variety’, they became fast friends and went on to collaborate on several projects together. Blanco produced two tracks on Gomez’s 2015 album ‘Revival’, and Selena was later featured on Blanco’s 2019 release.

The pair collaborated again in 2023 on Selena Gomez’s song ‘Single Soon’. They began dating the same year, and by December 2024, they were engaged.

In March, Blanco and Selena Gomez’s collaborative history reached new heights with the release of their joint 14-song album ‘I Said I Love You First’. Ahead of the album’s debut, Spotify released a 33-minute one-on-one conversation between the couple, in which they went behind the scenes on their writing process.

Selena said, “We’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?’ (sic)”.

“I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were. Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even realised, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘F***, that’s such a good line for a song’”.

Transitioning from child star to global icon, Selena built a successful music career with hits like ‘Come & Get It’ and ‘Lose You to Love Me’, while fronting the band Selena Gomez & the Scene. (IANS)