Mumbai: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance on "Bigg Boss 13", has once again captured the spotlight with her latest androgynous photoshoot. Dazzling fans in an oversized coat, Shehnaaz showcases her unique style and confidence, pushing fashion boundaries and embracing a bold new look.



Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who has 18.5 million followers, dazzled her fans with a series of striking pictures featuring her in a black and red checkered oversized coat. She paired the bold outerwear with a crisp white shirt, a sleek black tie, and fiery red hot shorts, creating a captivating ensemble.

Shehnaaz completed the look with nude lips and a beautifully contoured and highlighted face, while her hair was styled in a chic wet look. To add a touch of glamour, she accessorised with golden bangles, rings, and black boots, showcasing her flair for fashion and confidence.

She captioned the post as: "Unstoppable vibes only!!!"

Actress Arti Singh commented: "Bestest ever....slaying..."

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

She has been a part of films like 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and most recently 'Thank You for Coming'.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'.

The diva will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11.

She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

