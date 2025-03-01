Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghosal informed her fans about her X account being hacked since February 13th.

On Saturday, the singer took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that despite her efforts, she has been unable to regain control of the account.

Sharing a photo, Shreya wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently made headlines for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity. Ghosal posted her video wherein she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

She captioned the post, "Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji... Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Nirahua, and singer Shreya Ghoshal from the film industry to join him in his fight against obesity.

(IANS)